MISA Malawi Pushes for Radical Reforms to End Political Control of MBC, MACRA

The Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter has called for sweeping reforms to the Communications Act of 2016, warning that political interference continues to cripple the independence and professionalism of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

In its submission to the ongoing review of the Act, MISA Malawi proposes the creation of an independent appointments panel to oversee the hiring and firing of Directors General for both MBC and MACRA.

“The independent entity should also have the power to review and approve the dismissal of the Director General of MACRA and MBC,” reads the submission signed by MISA Malawi Chairperson, Golden Matonga. “This entity should be appointed and constituted by the Media and Communications Committee of Parliament or the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.”

MISA argues that insulating these key institutions from political control is critical for building a fair, accountable, and democratic media environment. The body also accuses MACRA of applying double standards—coming down hard on private broadcasters while turning a blind eye to MBC’s partisan conduct.

“While MACRA can revoke broadcasting licences for noncompliance, it fails to apply the same principle to MBC,” MISA notes. “MACRA must ensure MBC operates in line with its public service mandate. The Act should further empower Parliament to act against MBC when MACRA fails to do so.”

The media watchdog also wants the Communications Act amended to scrap the current requirement that broadcast licence fees be pegged to the US dollar, saying this exposes broadcasters to exchange rate shocks. MISA recommends the fees instead be set in Malawian Kwacha.

MISA’s submission follows a public Call for Comments on the Review of the Communications Act (CAP 68:01) issued by MACRA, a process seen as an opportunity to restore the independence and credibility of Malawi’s communications and broadcasting landscape.

