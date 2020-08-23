Misconception about the million jobs under Tonse government
In most countries and governments in the world, there is a challenge of joblessness. Usually, job creation becomes a campaign strategy during elections. In fact, promises to create jobs attract voters for aspiring leaders. During the 2020 election, President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice, Saulos Chilima promised Malawians they would create a million jobs. This is what Malawians wanted to hear as the majority have no jobs. Joblessness in the country is not just for the uneducated. Even university graduates are just roaming about.
Meanwhile, reading in the social media, there seems to be a lot of misconception about the million jobs promised by the leadership. Some people awkwardly think government will simply line them up and dish out jobs. In fact, such a procedure cannot be found anywhere in the world, no matter how desperate people can be.
What is more sensible is government creating a conducive environment for business and in the process, jobs are created. It is obvious that both Chakwera and Chilima are working towards that by improving the Malawi economy through getting rid of corruption, stealing public resources and abuse of power.
During the six years of former president Peter Mutharika, chances of getting a job were almost blocked. The civil service is the largest employer of between 120 000 to 150 000 people. But due to nepotism by the DPP government, it became difficult to get a job if you were not one of them both at political party and tribal levels. The same was the case when giving government contracts to people.
Some people may argue that Mutharika improved the employment base for the youth in the country by introducing community colleges. This was just window dressing for the outside world. In reality, this was nothing to talk about. The intention for the training was for youths to be self-employed. But after graduating, most of them are still roaming about with nothing to do because the business start-up capital is nowhere to be seen after being promised by government. In fact, youths who go to community colleges are from very poor families and it is very naïve to expect such families to have capital for their children.
As it were, the Malawi economy during Mutharika’s time was nothing to write home about. Without a good economy, getting jobs becomes difficult. In fact, the impact of joblessness started after Muluzi’s privatisation policy. Businesses, including production factories, were closed down. Therefore, the starting of job creation requires the government to revamp production factories as well as agricultural schemes which were throughout the country. All this must be done hand in hand with stopping corruption, stealing public resources as well as abuse of power.
Malawians are known to be hard workers. Therefore, with the help of government, they are capable of starting big businesses in agriculture and manufacturing which can give jobs to people. The government must open up in facilitating big loans which with close supervision can be paid up. The usual idea of giving K10 000 loans has never worked and must not be allowed.
In Malawi, there are examples of very successful businesses. The one outstanding is that of Napoleon Dzombe, who is diversified and employs a number of people.
Finally, it is pleasing to note that both Chakwera and Chilima have started on a positive note and soon joblessness will be a thing of the pas
We are also waiting for cheaper passports at 14000 kwacha non renewable and duty free week Ife tilowetse Magalimoto from Japan. After budget session please implement the promises you gave MALAWIANS. Apo bii!! Tionana 2024 to 25
It was just campaign rhetoric for Tonse Alliancs to get into Government. Now that they are in leadership positions let them fulfill their promise. Chilima told us one million jobs would be created within three months . We can replay his audio at Njamba and Ntcheu mumvere. Come 2025 ngati ana athu sayamba ntchito you will be booted out of government. Too much bodza chilima And he is now misleading Lazaro who has no knowledge on how government business is run . Tiyeni nazoni munkayesa kuyendetsa boma it’s playing phada
To say that community colleges was nothing but window dressing is just rejecting what is already in place needing elevation to another level. The youth need to be well trained and one of the avenues is through these colleges. The students need practical training through companies on block release bases. Upon graduation, individuals can register their companies, offered loans and operate independently with support like incubation through professional companies.There no need for excuses now; a promise is a credit and Chakwera and Chilima should offer those jobs they assuredly promised through whichever way. People are keenly waiting.
The writer is out of her senses. She is out of truth. What is the strength of kwacha now compared to Mutharika. There is no grain of truth in her writing but praising the well which feed her, nothing else. Luck of professionalism . Please start writing nthano and ndakatulo.
Politicians are crooks.1,000,000 jobs will be offered.That is what people were told.They were not told to create jobs themselves, people are already creating their own jobs.South African retainees and all school graduates are waiting.
Emily, everybody knows you hated DPP and your article is biased. There is nothing objective. You are simply lining yourself to get the attention of Tonse so that they employ you somewhere. During campaign, the Tonse Alliance promised immediate job opportunities for 1,000,000 people. People are simply demanding what they promised. The issue of community colleges is a prerequisite for employment. In this age you cannot be employed without skills. Don’t mislead people. Yes government alone cannot employ people. It takes clever citizens like you and Napoleon to create employment. Now let me ask you, how many people have you… Read more »
The promise was clear. 1 million jobs in 6months, universal fertiliser mk4, 950, passport at mk14, 000, free week import, free water and electricity connection, no renewal on driving linsence, 3 meals a day, these were mentioned as instant benefits of voter. Do confuse with enabled economy please.
Very stupid writing
Emily Nkamanga please stop defending nonsense. It’s over enthusiastic people like you that destroy politicians and you are not the first. These politicians need to live up to their words. They said a million jobs in the first year, and let them do it. Since Bakilis time that is all Malawians have been fed. Lies. So There are liars. They should always be held accountable to their words. Only then can things change.
If you deal away with corruption and be focused – we must sing a good song. But trust God always!