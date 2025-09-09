Miss Malawi 2025 Preliminary Event Set to Redefine Beauty with Purpose

On the evening of October 18, 2025, the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre will host a night of elegance, ambition and purpose as the Miss Malawi Preliminary Event unfolds. From 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, thirty young women will take to the stage, each one carrying with her not just the hope of wearing a crown, but the dream of making a difference. By the end of the night, only twelve will remain, chosen to advance to the grand finale in December where the next Miss Malawi will be crowned.

For many years Miss Malawi has been known as a glittering event on the social calendar, but this year signals a turning point. Miss Malawi is no longer just a pageant. It is becoming an institution, a fully-fledged organization with a functional board and a dedicated secretariat. This structure is designed to manage the brand every single day, ensuring continuity, accountability and a renewed sense of purpose. It is a bold step that transforms Miss Malawi from a one-night spectacle into a living, breathing platform that will serve the nation year-round.

This transformation could not have come at a more important time. Malawi is on a journey toward its national vision, MW2063, which places human capital development at the very heart of progress. The Miss Malawi brand is aligning itself with that vision. Contestants are being prepared not only to wear a sash, but to step into roles where they can influence, educate and inspire. The winner will represent Malawi on international stages, but she will also return home to contribute to initiatives that uplift communities, support education, and nurture leadership among young people.

Tourism has long been one of Malawi’s greatest strengths, and it remains a pillar in MW2063. Miss Malawi has embraced this role, positioning itself as a tool for destination marketing and product development. Each contestant embodies the warmth, resilience and vibrancy of the Warm Heart of Africa, and through their stories and platforms, the pageant seeks to share that spirit with the world. It is a powerful reminder that tourism is not only about landscapes and wildlife, but also about people and culture.

For the young women stepping onto that stage at Amaryllis Hotel, Miss Malawi is more than a dream of wearing a crown. It is a call to service, to understand that true beauty lies in contribution to one’s nation, to one’s people and to one’s heritage. The journey is about learning and growth, about building the confidence and skills to lead, and about recognizing that there is life beyond beauty, filled with responsibility and opportunity.

Speaking on the importance of Miss Malawi, the Chief of Government Liaison for Miss Malawi, Mr. Joshua Mwendo, described the pageant as both a national treasure and a tool for development.

“Miss Malawi is more than a celebration of beauty. It is a platform where young women are molded into leaders who contribute meaningfully to our nation’s progress. In line with MW2063, it serves as a catalyst for human capital development and a bridge for Malawi to showcase its culture, tourism and talent to the world. Supporting Miss Malawi is supporting the future of Malawi itself.”

This new vision for Miss Malawi is also an invitation to the corporate world. It is a chance for partners and organizations to invest in something larger than a pageant. By supporting Miss Malawi, companies are directly contributing to Malawi’s national aspirations. They are helping shape young leaders who will stand at the forefront of tourism, entrepreneurship, community service and cultural preservation. For a business, being part of this journey means standing side by side with a brand that represents excellence, integrity and service to the nation.

This year’s preliminary event is made possible through the generosity of sponsors such as Premier Bet, Goshen City and Times Group, among others who have recognized the value of Miss Malawi and the potential it carries for the country’s future. Their support is not only financial, but symbolic of the faith that Malawi’s private sector has in empowering young women to rise to the occasion.

On October 18, Blantyre will not just witness a competition. It will witness a movement. Thirty contestants will walk into the ballroom at Amaryllis Hotel carrying their dreams. Twelve will walk out knowing they are one step closer to history. And the nation will be reminded that Miss Malawi is no longer just an event. It is an organization, a platform and a partner in building the Malawi we all aspire to see. Tickets are available online on Ulinzinga.com.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :