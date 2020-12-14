Miss Malawi beauty auditions start: Pageant to take place April 2021

Miss Malawi beauty pageant organizers, SoNa Agency has announced that the 2020-2021 pageant will take place in April 2021.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, SoNa Agency spokesperson Sonia Carver said the pageant was initially scheduled for September, but was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Miss Malawi is the epitome of beauty pageants in the country therefore it wasn’t possible to stage such a big event during the pandemic. December 2020 was then proposed but again it was not possible,” she narrated.

In this regard, SoNa Agency believes pushing the show to April is realistic as restrictions are being eased across the globe.

According to Sonia, auditions starts this December.

“We are going to use online platforms first. Hence, interested participants are encouraged to register on our website. Physical auditions will later be done after online registration process is done,” Sonia explained.

Dates for both physical auditions and the final showdown will soon be announced.

Tiwonge Munthali is the current Miss Malawi beauty queen while Mwabi Mfune and Ngugi Buleya are first and second princesses respectively.

To register, visit Miss Malawi 2020 – 2021 website;

