Miss Malawi Cape Town vows to fight for girls rights: Eunice Mombe second time lucky

The newly crowned Miss Malawi Cape Town Eunice Mombe says she is setting up a foundation to empower the disadvantaged girls in schools.

Mombe was crowned the beauty queen during the pageant that took place in Cape Town on December 26, at Camps Bay.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Mombe said winning the crown would open doors for fundraising as well as inspire young girls in Malawi.

“This crown is not only for decorating my head but am going to use it for a good cause. I am setting up a foundation to empower the less previlaged girls that are struggling to finish their studies,” said the new Miss Malawi Cape Town who has stayed in South Africa for nine years.

Mombe ermeged the queen while Pink Jere and Annie Chirwa were crowned first and second princesses.

The beauty queen who first contested in 2017 but did not make it, said she she was proud of herself for winning this time around.

“Failing to win didn’t make me lose hope. I contested again and as they say, what it was meant to be yours will always be yours, I won the crown.

“It was not easy to partake this journey but all in all I thank God that I made it,” she narrated.

In his remarks, Miss Malawi Cape Town founder Thokozani Kuwali said the annual contest is now fulfilling it’s purpose.

“The event went so well. I would say the event has come to start fullfilling its Aim. The whole purpose is to bring Malawians living in South Cape Town, South Africa, together with freinds from different countries so that we showcase Malawian culture, beauty and as well as talent,” Kuwali said.

This year’s event was sponsored by E-Dreams Malawi who financed a holiday trip for the winning queen to Durban at Hilton Hotel.

“We decided to sponsor the pageant because we like to give back to the community in disapora. We love to see Malawians happy in a foreign lands,” said E-Dreams Managing Director Joseph Mphande.

The Miss Malawi Cape Town contest is open to Malawian young ladies aged between 18 and 30.

