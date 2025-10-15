Miss Malawi Marks Mother’s Day with Donation to Grace Land Child Care Centre

As Malawi celebrates Mother’s Day today, October 15, the Miss Malawi pageant organizers have extended a heartfelt gesture of love by donating assorted items worth over K5 million to Grace Land Child Care Centre, which supports children with disabilities.

Receiving the donation, Pamela Chipeka, founder of Grace Land Child Care Centre, commended the Miss Malawi team for the timely support, noting that it aligns perfectly with their ongoing fundraising campaign, “Hearts for Grace Land.” The initiative aims to raise K80 million to help build a permanent home, purchase essential rehabilitation equipment, and hire a full-time physiotherapist to assist the more than 200 children under their care.

“We are truly grateful for this support. We look after children with different disabilities and face many challenges. This donation comes at the right time as we work to strengthen our services and improve the well-being of these children,” said Chipeka.

Miss Malawi Organizing Lead, Bernadette Mweso, said the donation was part of the pageant’s commitment to giving back and celebrating the nurturing spirit of mothers.

“Mother’s Day is about love and care, and we wanted to share that with children who need it most. We are thankful to our partners, including our Board Chair Prophetess Mary Bushiri and the outgoing Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule, for their generous support,” Mweso said.

The donated items included bags of rice and maize, cooking oil, notebooks, drinks, sweet potatoes, spaghetti, soya pieces, and water buckets — all meant to bring smiles and comfort to the children at Grace Land.

Through this act of kindness, the Miss Malawi team has reminded Malawians that celebrating Mother’s Day is not only about honoring mothers but also about spreading love and compassion to those who need it most.

