MMG Donates K2 Million Worth of Maternity Items to Zingwangwa Health Centre

In a heartfelt gesture to celebrate Mother’s Day and support maternal health, Mini Monte Gaming (MMG) has donated medical supplies and essential items worth K2 million to the maternity ward at Zingwangwa Health Centre in Blantyre.

The donation, which included baby care products, hygiene materials, and ward equipment, was presented by MMG’s Sales Manager, Ernest Msadala, on behalf of the company. The event was graced by Senior Nursing Officer, Mirriam Hanjahanja, who received the items on behalf of the hospital.

Speaking during the handover, Msadala said the donation was part of MMG’s corporate social responsibility and a way of celebrating the invaluable role mothers play in society.

“At MMG, we believe that mothers are the heartbeat of every family and community. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, we wanted to show our appreciation by supporting the women who bring life into this world,” said Msadala. “This gesture is part of our broader commitment to give back to the community and improve lives through responsible corporate citizenship.”

He added that MMG Online Betting, a fast-growing Malawian gaming company, is not only passionate about entertainment and digital innovation but also about making a positive social impact.

“We don’t just want to be known for gaming and fun — we also want to be known for care, compassion, and community,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Senior Nursing Officer Hanjahanja expressed deep gratitude to MMG, saying the items would go a long way in improving service delivery at the maternity ward.

“We are truly thankful to MMG for this timely and generous donation,” said Hanjahanja. “Our maternity ward serves many mothers every day, and these items will greatly help both our patients and our staff in providing quality care. It’s encouraging to see a company step forward to support maternal health.”

She further appealed to other institutions and businesses to emulate MMG’s example and support health facilities across the country.

The donation was made as part of MMG’s ongoing community outreach initiative, which aims to support health, education, and youth empowerment projects across Malawi.

As the country celebrates Mother’s Day, MMG’s gesture at Zingwangwa Health Centre stands out as a reminder that honoring mothers goes beyond words — it’s about action, compassion, and community spirit.

