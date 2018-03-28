Miss Malawi princess Yvonne Kamanga establishes ‘Fund a Girl’ initiative: To support underprivileged students

Miss Malawi beauty pageant second princess Yvonne Kamanga has established a charitable initiative dubbed ‘Fund a Girl’ aimed at supporting underprivileged girls, especially those in secondary schools, in their quest to attain education.

Operating under the theme “So little for so much”, the organization has been established in order to assist secondary school girls with some basic costs and actions, to keep them in school.

Inspired by the “population growth” theme for Miss Malawi 2017 contest, and the founder’s own passion for seeing girls advancing in education, Kamanga said her vision is to see a Malawi with girls who are knowledgeable and empowered to make their own choices regarding their health, future, and family.

“In Malawi, many girls are forced to drop out of school or skip school days due to many circumstances such as; lack of school fees, lack of school supplies, lack of sanitary pads, lack of motivation, unplanned pregnancies and early child marriages.

“So this is a platform to bring individuals who have a passion to help others and make a difference to support these underprivileged girls and give them a chance to a brighter future,” she said.

Kamanga added that her organization will also link girls in secondary schools with those in colleges and universities, in order to inspire their career ambitions.

Kamanga, an Animal Scientist by profession, who also runs a livestock management consulting firm, said Fund a Girl has kicked off with secondary schools within Lilongwe, but plans to scale up to other districts in future.

“And in future, we will include the empowerment for underprivileged girls and women between the age of 15- 35, by supporting them in vocational training so that they acquire skills that they would later turn to make a living, such as tailoring, catering, arts and beauty” she said.

