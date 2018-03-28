Silver confirm signing Nkhulembe from Nyasa Bullets

Silver Strikers have confirmed the signing of Nyasa Big Bullets striker Collen Nkhulembe on the season loan deal.

General Secretary for Silver, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, said they are pleased to call Nkhulembe a bankers player.

Nyirenda said Nkhulembe is a proven talent in the Super League and he is a fantastic signing for the club.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya confirmed Nkhulembe has been loaned to Silver and that under the agreed deal, the bankers can use him against his parent club in all competitions.

