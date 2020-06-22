Missing Escom director found safe and well by Kabaza operator
Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) director of human resources and administration, Daphter Namandwa, 58 has been found safe and well after he went missing last week, police have confirmed.
Police said in a situation report that an unidentified motorcycle taxi operator – Kabaza – found Namandwa at Thabwa along Nalipiri road in Mulanje.
The taxi operator reportedly connected the victim with his sister Florence Matiki who took him back to his home village in Thyolo.
The police visited Namandwa at his home and found him in good condition.
Namandwa had been missing for two days. He disappeared on the night of June 19.
His vehicle was found dumped along the road to Mulanje Mission Hospital.
Malawi, what is going on? The high ranking official of a very important institution in the country disappears and is discovered like a Cat. And no body says concrete about this saga. Strange indeed about things happening in our country..
A nyani a tonse alliance chitani manyazi, mesa amati waphedwa ndi dpp? Tonse idiots
Ufiti, usawi chiani?
Kamlepo Kaluwa, look now …they are all following your lead. Wasocheretsa anzako Kamlepo!!!
Anali kwa ng’anga ameneyo iyaa akumangabe next week yomweyi …. Kkkkk
Why his car was dumped?We want full details please.
Was he ubducted. Please don’t report in pieces. This is not clear for such a reputable person with his responsibility to leave such an expensive car. Tell us more
Anangomva kuti anzake amakhwima ku Mulanje! Wapenga nazo 😂
Strange case one possible reason is the Director needed time to reflect on his own that should MCP elect the New President it is VERY LIKELY he may find himself unemployed or investigated for corruption.
Tell us something pls