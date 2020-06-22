Missing Escom director found safe and well by Kabaza operator

June 22, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 12 Comments

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) director of human resources and administration, Daphter Namandwa, 58 has been found safe and well after he went missing last week, police have confirmed.

Kabaza operator took the Escom director to his sister

Police said in a situation report that an unidentified motorcycle taxi operator – Kabaza –  found Namandwa at Thabwa along Nalipiri road in Mulanje.

The taxi operator reportedly connected the victim with his sister Florence Matiki who took him back to his home village in Thyolo.

The police visited Namandwa at his home and found him in good condition.

Namandwa had been missing for two days. He disappeared on the night of June 19.

His vehicle was found dumped along the road to Mulanje Mission Hospital.

Dr. Mvuma
Guest
Dr. Mvuma

Malawi, what is going on? The high ranking official of a very important institution in the country disappears and is discovered like a Cat. And no body says concrete about this saga. Strange indeed about things happening in our country..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Fiskani
Guest
Fiskani

A nyani a tonse alliance chitani manyazi, mesa amati waphedwa ndi dpp? Tonse idiots

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chaha
Guest
Chaha

Ufiti, usawi chiani?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mnyamata wa nzeru
Guest
Mnyamata wa nzeru

Kamlepo Kaluwa, look now …they are all following your lead. Wasocheretsa anzako Kamlepo!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tonse
Guest
Tonse

Anali kwa ng’anga ameneyo iyaa akumangabe next week yomweyi …. Kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Why his car was dumped?We want full details please.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wathu
Guest
Wathu

Was he ubducted. Please don’t report in pieces. This is not clear for such a reputable person with his responsibility to leave such an expensive car. Tell us more

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chikulamayembe
Guest
Chikulamayembe

Anangomva kuti anzake amakhwima ku Mulanje! Wapenga nazo 😂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Strange case one possible reason is the Director needed time to reflect on his own that should MCP elect the New President it is VERY LIKELY he may find himself unemployed or investigated for corruption.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ida
Guest
Ida

Tell us something pls

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
