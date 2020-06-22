Accept election results, time for Malawi to move on — PAC
Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty democracy, has appealed to the contesters the court-ordered June 23 fresh presidential election that they should accept the results even if they will no go their way.
PAC chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale and publicity secretary Bishop Gilford Emmanuel Matonga in a statement warned presidential candidates and their supporters against inciting anarchy during voting and after the announcement of the winner, saying that will not be condoned as it is time for the country to move on.
“No presidential candidate should be bent on causing anarchy in this country. Let freedoms enjoyed by Malawians remain a daughter of Justice. Therefore, PAC calls upon all Malawians in their large numbers to participate in voting on 23rd June 2020. Let us remain peace-loving Malawians,” reads the statement in part.
“Imposed leadership, whether from opposition or governing party, will strongly be resisted should leaders in the race decide to deliberately disturb law and order;
“The will of the people should not intentionally be ignored for personal political mileage since it is this principle that grants power and legitimacy to the leadership.”
PAC also said it is pleased to note that following the court interpretation of “majority” votes in the presidential election to mean 50-percent-plus-one, the country is proceeding to the election using the new system for the first time.
Reads the statement: “This election is unique. First, this election is born out of a court ruling and second, they will follow 50-percent-plus-one system advocated by other stakeholders and PAC in their advocacy resulting from the 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference of 2017.”
Malawi Electoral Commission has committed to conduct a credible election.
We will accept if no any irregularities. Tiona. Ndi mawatu. ‘ CLEAN ELECTION FREE FROM ANYTHING’. Kkkkkkk
Zayambika kkkk fucken shit PAC .an organisation full of manyi
PAC za zii. What did you do during last year’s election when some presidential candidate caused havoc and terror. Partisan!!!!
PAC has no morals to ask candidates to accept results this time. They allowed MCP, UTM and HRDC to destroy this country through demonstrations.
Will accept if there are no irregularities.
Not this time around,. Some of accepted the results and moved on from the 2019 election but you dragged us back in. Expect us to exercise our right to demonstrate, expect 9 months in court. Poor PAC just shut up.
Am also appealing to you pac pls follow ups are needed if u see any problem within the time be responsible than last election u waited until arnachy started
Results will only be acceptable if they are credible! The country cannot move on if people are cheated of their God given right to free and fair elections, the country cannot move on if a leader is imposed upon the citizenry!
Today you want peace after you condoned MCP, HRDC and UTM doing unpeaciful demonstrations the left scores of property destroyed. We will see if Those looses.
Koma agogo ayambako kupakira ku sanjika ko? The old man will be embarrassed come tomorrow night. Can’t wait.
Linda madzi apite kaye ndiye udziti tadala. Wakufa sadziwika. Mwamuna nzako n’pachulu. Ali dele n’kuyenda naye. Undisokosera n’kulinga utamva.
Ayese kuberanso Peter Munthalika, Koma mwachulungamo Peter Munthalika akupachira,mochitisa manyazi ndithu.