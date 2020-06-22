Accept election results, time for Malawi to move on — PAC

Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty democracy, has appealed to the contesters the court-ordered June 23 fresh presidential election that they should accept the results even if they will no go their way.

PAC chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale and publicity secretary Bishop Gilford Emmanuel Matonga in a statement warned presidential candidates and their supporters against inciting anarchy during voting and after the announcement of the winner, saying that will not be condoned as it is time for the country to move on.

“No presidential candidate should be bent on causing anarchy in this country. Let freedoms enjoyed by Malawians remain a daughter of Justice. Therefore, PAC calls upon all Malawians in their large numbers to participate in voting on 23rd June 2020. Let us remain peace-loving Malawians,” reads the statement in part.

“Imposed leadership, whether from opposition or governing party, will strongly be resisted should leaders in the race decide to deliberately disturb law and order;

“The will of the people should not intentionally be ignored for personal political mileage since it is this principle that grants power and legitimacy to the leadership.”

PAC also said it is pleased to note that following the court interpretation of “majority” votes in the presidential election to mean 50-percent-plus-one, the country is proceeding to the election using the new system for the first time.

Reads the statement: “This election is unique. First, this election is born out of a court ruling and second, they will follow 50-percent-plus-one system advocated by other stakeholders and PAC in their advocacy resulting from the 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference of 2017.”

Malawi Electoral Commission has committed to conduct a credible election.

