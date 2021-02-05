Missing person with albinism body found
Malawi Police say they have received a report that the body of a person with albinism in Mangochi has been found.
Dyton Saidi, 26, went missing on January 27, 2021 and has been found dead today.
Mangochi Police Station spokesperson, Rodrick Maida has confirmed the development.
His brutal killing brought fears that killings of people with albinism has resurrected.
The UN, Malawi Human Rights Commission and other bodies have called on authorities to stop the killings.
Police have arrested three people so far in the middle of Saidi and say investigations are still going on to arrest more people.
This is very sad. I find the statement that the UN and MHRC have asked authorities to stop the killing, very misplaced. Are authorities killing the albinos??? If they wish to be helpful, let them come up with concrete offers of support to address this problem. I dont speak for the authorities, but I assume they are doing everything they can to stop this. Its not working obviously, so they need assistance. Let the UN bring in its muscle to help address this. Talking and expressing outrage alone wont help
