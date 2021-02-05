Missing person with albinism body found

Malawi Police say they have received a report that the body of a person with albinism in Mangochi has been found.

Dyton Saidi, 26, went missing on January 27, 2021 and has been found dead today.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson, Rodrick Maida has confirmed the development.

His brutal killing brought fears that killings of people with albinism has resurrected.

The UN, Malawi Human Rights Commission and other bodies have called on authorities to stop the killings.

Police have arrested three people so far in the middle of Saidi and say investigations are still going on to arrest more people.

