Ombudsman looks into public hospitals queries

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says her office is now set to look into complaints against public hospitals concerning Covid-19 management.

Hospital ombudsman was established to among others, receive and investigate alleged complaints in public health facilities.

Chizuma says her office has received several reports on allegations that require thorough investigations.

In his recent national address on Covid-19, President Lazarus Chakwera implored Malawians to inform the hospital ombudsman when they face challenges in health facilities.

There are several allegations of misconduct levelled against some health workers.

However, the majority of health workers have been commended for their handling of Covid-19 patients, in most cases with minimum facilities.

