Mitawa replaces Haiya as Sulom President

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced the appointment of Col. Gilbert Mitawa as Sulom President.

Col. Mitawa has replaced Fleetwood Haiya who resigned from the post after being Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president.

Sulom’s General Secretary, Williams Banda confirmed the appointment in a statement dated December 26.

According to Banda, Mitawa will be the President until the next Extra Ordinary General Assembly as provided for in Article 26 (3)(4) of the SULOM Constitution.

“A vacancy in the executive committee of Sulom shall occur where there is death, resignation duly communicated to the executive committee in writing, incapacitation, non-attendance of three consecutive meetings without a valid reason or dismissal provided such committee member has been given an opportunity to be heard.

“Should a position become vacant, the executive committee may fill the vacant position until the next general meeting, when a replacement will be elected for the remaining term of the mandate,” reads the article

The next AGM will also replace Sulom executive member Daud Mtanthiko who was elected FAM executive member.

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is responsible for running the Elite Super League known as TNM Super League.

