MITC announces K25bn funding opportunity for horticulturists

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) has announced a funding opportunity worth K25billion ($25million) for players in the horticulture sector.

The funding is part of the Caribbean Pacific Liaison Committee (COLEACP) framework programme on Agricultural value chains under Fit for Market + programme financed by the European Union (EU).

The Fit for Market+Programme is aimed at providing technical support to African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries like Malawi to maintain and improve the capacity of Smallholder farmer groups and horticultural Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access domestic, regional and international markets.

MITC Public Relations Officer Deliby Chimbalu described the funding as a great opportunity for business people to in the horticulture sector.

“One of the key challenges facing our businesses is lack of finance or funding to implement their projects that could benefit the country’s economy,” she said.

Chimbalu said such opportunities need to be utilized and that is why MITC is encouraging those operating in the horticulture sector to apply for the funding.

She further said the programme under COLEACP will run for a period of five years.

It is a very important programme because technical assistance that they provide focuses on building capacity of MSMEs in areas of developing export market plans , preparing business plans, export standards awareness and improving their access to national, regional and international horticulture markets among others.

COLEACP designs and manages development programmes in the Agriculture and food sector funded by donors mainly the EU and organizations of ACP states.

