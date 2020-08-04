Mitsidi Synod inducts Pastor Sabo at Falls Zambezi Evangelical Church Daniel Namwini- Mana

Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) under Mitsidi Synod in Blantyre has inducted Pastor Jabes Sabao as a Resident Pastor.

He will lead the Ministry at Falls ZEC and other two church prayer houses namely By-Pass and Mtawa in Lilongwe.

During ceremony on Sunday in the city, Central Region Synod Superintendent, Pastor Austin Elias Njobvu said the induction would develop physical and spiritual lives of the church members both.

“The Synod has now given power to the pastor Sabao who was an associate pastor at the church to be a resident pastor so that he can do his ministry without limitations in as far as church ministry is concerned,” he said.

Njobvu appealed to Church members to give spiritual and financial support to the resident Pastor’s family so that he could minister the word of God without stressing on their social welfare.

Pastor Sabao promised to work together with all the Church Departments such as evangelism, Praise teams, Women’s (Chiyanjano Cha Amayi) and Youths at the Church so that they could win more lost souls.

“These Departments will assist me to come up with innovative ideas on how to reach people of different backgrounds including age, tribe, religion, race and sex among others, it is important to involve them,” he assured.

Chairperson for the Event, Richard Banda thanked the Synod for considering Pastor Sabao saying he is a visionary leader who would assist them to grow both spiritually and socio-economically.

Before coming to Falls Church, Pastor Sabao served at Kawale Zambezi Church Evangelical Church as an Associate Pastor of Senior Resident Pastor, Gerald Mark Malinda who is now at Zomba ZEC.

During the induction, the Church members donated a Toyota Corolla Crystallite worth K1.5 million as a gift to the Pastor, aimed to simplify his ministry movements.

The event was spiced up with music from Church’s praise team, Fellowship Of Youth (FOY), women choirs from Mtsonkhamanja CCAP and Kawale just to mention a few.

Among the notable figures that graced the event included Vice Synod Chairperson, Jowel Sokalida, Quarterly Chairperson, Elick Mpanga and Pastors from various Churches within and outside the districts including Senior Resident Pastor, Gerald Mark Malinda of Zomba Church and among others.

