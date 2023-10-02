MK17.28bn Mzuzu Civic Office Complex construction at 45%

Plem Construction Limited (PCL) has disclosed that progress of the construction of the first ever Mzuzu Civic Office Complex is at 45 percent.

The construction company has also assured residents of the green city that it will complete the project within the specified period of time.

Mzuzu Civic Office Complex is one of the campaign promises President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera made ahead of both the tripartite and court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election.

Chakwera also promised to develop the Northern Region in general, lamenting the that region has been neglected for decades by the previous administrations.

The Malawi Government is financing the Mzuzu Civic Office Complex project to the revised tune of MK17.28 billion.

The project, which commenced on 15th February 2022 under PLEM Construction Limited company is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Upon completion, the offices will house all offices under Mzuzu City Council as well as have a civic chamber for town hall meetings, among others. The project has created jobs for 180 Malawians.

