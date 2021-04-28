Mkaka launches K1.5 million football trophy

Foreign Affairs and International Affairs Minister Eisenhower Mkaka has launched a whooping K1.5 million football trophy in his area.

Mkaka said the trophy dubbed Mkaka football league is aimed at boosting young people’s talent.

In an interview with Nyasa Times Mkaka said the trophy is also a weapon to deter youths from engaging into bad behaviour.

“This is a Football League with a floating trophy, meaning that it will be there every year for the next five years and the the objectives of this Football League are manifold.

“Among the many objectives, the establishment of the league seeks to help identify, nurture and promote talent and keep the youths busy.

“We need to keep them busy thereby keeping them away from bad behaviours, conduct and activities that would get them in trouble against the law or destroy their future,” said Mkaka.

Innocent Phiri, one of the young men, who attended the launch, thanked the Minister for the good gesture.

Phiri said there is a pool of good talent in rural areas, which need to be identified adding that the country can benefit if these remote talented players are identified and given a chance.

“We are grateful indeed to the Minister for this opportunity of talent identification,” said Phiri.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!