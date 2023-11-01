Mkaka salutes Nancy Tembo for being a hardworking minister

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Elsenhower Mduwa Mkaka on Sunday described Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, as a hardworking minister, assuring her Lilongwe City South West constituents that the government would develop the area through her.

Mkaka said the MCP-led administration has lined up different development activities aimed at changing the face of the constituency.

He was speaking at Sese Ground during the development rally. The SG said the government has rolled out a construction of 900 Clinics across the country and that the said area will benefit.

According to Mkaka all projects which have been drawn in other constituencies will replicate to the area citing water, roads infrastructure, school blocks, just to mention a few.

Mkaka has since asked people in the area to continue supporting Member of Parliament of the area Nancy Tembo if the area is to continue receiving various projects from the government.

During the rally , Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda assured the youths in the constituency that the government is taking care of them through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Chimwendo urged the youths to form groups and register in order to benefit from the scheme.

Speaking at the same rally, Member of Parliament for the area, Nancy Tembo, hailed Area committees in her constituency for the love shown towards MCP. She said what these people want is nothing but development projects.

Tembo commended the Malawi leader President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the developments taking place in her constituency. She says Chakwera is developing Malawi without political eye even without seeing regions.

“These developments are taking place while Malawi is facing global challenges caused by natural disasters and wars in Europe. We are so thankful to the president,” he said.

Tembo took time narrating development projects taking place in her constituency for people to appreciate such as school blocks , water and sanitation, roads infrastructure, and many other projects.

