Mkaka viciously attacks Atupele, calling him ‘Chipwaza: Tells Mutharika to ‘come out of Sanjika’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka on Monday viciously attacked Atupele Muluzi, who is also running mate to President Peter Mutharika in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UDF Alliance, calling him names during a opposition Tonse Alliance televised rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

In his campaign speech at the rally, Mkaka branded Atupele as “Chipwaza” (stale pumpkin).

He accused Atupele of using religion and tribal card in his campaign for the June 23 fresh presidential election.

Mkaka said Atupele claimed that the late Malawi Police Service Superintendent Usumani Imedi was killed during protests at Msundwe last year because he was a Muslim from Mangochi but yet he did not speak anything about Issa Njauju, another Muslim who was killed while working for the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“Njauju, too, was a Muslim and was murdered during Ramadhan, he should speak about it,” said Mkaka.

He also said a family of Tambala in Lilongwe – who are muslims – also lost parents and left kids wounded and orphaned because they were petrol bombed in political violence and that Atupele has not condemned such barbarcic acts.

Repeatedly calling Atupele as ‘Chipwaza’, Mkaka proceeded to launch into an extended rant against President Mutharika’s running , saying he not accuse MCP of atrocities in the one-party dictatorship.

Mkaka conceeded that there were atrocities in MCP which included brutual murder of four cabinet ministers and an MP.

But he said Atupele’s father, former president Bakili Muluzi, is on record saying late Aaoron Gagama cried while being butchered by MCP, wondering how did the former president heard such cries.

He said the people MCP killed which included Attati Mpakati and how it trapped the party founder Orton Chirwa who later died in prison, some of the architects are in the current regime.

Mkaka said MCP which ruled the country under one-party dictatorship is not the same party being led by Lazarus Chakwera – the opposition torchbearer in the fresh elections.

MCP secretary general also challenged President Mutharika to show himself up to the people.

He said Malawians who are Mutharika’s bosses are conducting interviews and they want the President to come and present his CV to them.

“Come out of your cocoon, Chakwera has challenged you for a public debate,” Mkaka said.

Earlier, Timothy Mtambo also embarked on tirades against Atupele, saying he is an elite who went to good schools and did not suffer in life like most of the Malawians.

He urged the youth to go out and vote for Chakwera.

Atupele said lat Saturday at his rally in Lilongwe that he will focus on issue-based campaign and avoid cheap politics which will not develop Malawi but only bring chaos.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!