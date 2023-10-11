Mkumano wa Achewa set for Oct. 14

The much-awaited Mkumano wa Achewa gathering, which was postponed due to the demise of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) former President late John Zenus Ungapake (JZU) Tembo, will now take place on 14th October 2023 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) has announced.

Announcing the news at a news conference in Lilongwe, CHEFO Secretary General Dr Numeri Geresomo said the event will start on Friday, 13th October and end on Saturday, 14 October, 2023.

The SG said the aim of the function is to raise funds amounting K30 million to buy land for the construction of an office park to house the activities of the grouping.

“This function will also offer all the Chewa people and other heritage groups an

opportunity to interact with each other while enjoying a variety of

Chewa traditional dances and dishes (foods),” he said.

According to Geresomo, the resources for the function have been mobilised by Chewa chiefs themselves.

Geresomo also appealed to people to give generously during the event.

“There will be baskets in designated sites where people will give in their

contributions. There will also be pledge forms that people will fill to indicate the amounts of money they are willing to donate,” he said.

CHEFO was established by Kalonga Gawa Undi to unite all the Chewa people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

CHEFO is aimed at Protecting, Preserving and promoting the Chewa culture.

