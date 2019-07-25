Mkumbira chieftaincy in Nkhata Bay installed: 2 more elevated to Sub TAs

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Esther Majaza, has installed Malani Phiri as Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkumbira and elevated group village heads (GVH) Thula and Chipimbininga to sub-traditional authorities in Nkhata Bay District.

Malani Phiri has acted as T/A Mkumbira since the death of his predecessor Senior Chief Mkumbira in 2018.

The combined ceremony of the three activities was held Tuesday at Maganga Community Ground in the area of T.A. Mkumbira.

Majaza, who represented President Peter Mutharika, said hiefs were instrumental in the development of the country.

“Apart from being custodians of culture, you are also very instrumental in the development of the country, hence you should work closely with government for the country to move forward,” she said.

The deputy minister urged chiefs to be nonpartisan in their duties

“Exercise your power in a reasonable manner,” pleaded Majaza.

In his remarks, T/A Kabunduli urged fellow chiefs not to interfere in other chieftainship affairs.

“I urge my fellow chiefs not to intervene in chieftaincy issues of fellow chiefs because you can perpetrate problems,” he said.

Kabunduli also urged fellow chiefs in Nkhata Bay to follow the patrilineal type of chief inheritance so as to avoid confusion and chieftaincy squabbles in leadership sucessions.

“We also have to follow the patrilineal type of chieftaincy where the chieftainship should be going to sons and not to nephews as it has been the case during the time of our forefathers,” the chief said.

The ceremony was also attended by Mzuzu City Mayor, Group Village Headmen, Government officials, Mzuzu City Member of Parliament and also the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Vuwa Kaunda.

