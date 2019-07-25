Sparc Systems operating in Zambia Donates K0.5m to Malawi High Commission

Malawi’s fast growing information and communication technology (ICT) firm, Sparc Systems, which established an office in Lusaka in January last year, has donated K500,000 (K6,500 Zambian kwacha) to Malawi High Commission in Lusaka, Zambia for the commemoration of the Independence Day celebrations.

Initially, the Independence Day celebrations were scheduled for 6th July but it was shifted to July 27 as the High Commission had faced some challenges.

As one way of celebrating opening another branch in Copperbelt last November, Sparc Systems decided to be part of the Independence Day celebrations by donating towards its success.

In statement, Sparc Zambia Country Manager, Misheck Mweemba, said they decided to sponsor the event as part of their social responsibilities.

“This is one of the many events Sparc Systems has and will continue to sponsor in countries we will be operating in. We operate in three countries including Rwanda, Zambia and the headquarters in Malawi.”

Mweemba said Sparc has stamped its presence into the Zambian market and currently commands a good customer base.

“We have to mention that we were already supporting the Zambian market before as we used to fly in our engineers from Malawi. So the Zambian market was well known to us before we decided to open a physical office in Lusaka,” he said.

Malawi High Commission Secretary Consular, Esnattie Gama Kaimila, appreciated the donation, saying they did not expect it.

“We are indeed most grateful to have a Malawian company operating in Zambia which is now partnering with the Malawi diaspora to celebrate the Independence Day.

“Due to reasons beyond our control, the event was shifted to 27th July and scheduled to take place in the High Commissioner’s residence in Kabulonga, Lusaka where many Malawians, Zambians and many from other countries have been invited,” she said.

Kaimila said activities shall include games, dances and election of the new members of the Malawi Association Executive Committee.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :