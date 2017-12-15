Mkumbwa donates chess equip to Lilongwe school

Gilton Mkumbwa, sponsor of Malawi’s Southern Region schools special tournament called Finesse Chess Championship, has donated two chess sets, two chess literature and 10 chess DVDs at Mbidzi Secondary School in Lilongwe in recognition of the students passion for the game.

Mkumbwa, who is former Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) publicity secretary and also an international chess arbiter, said it was made known to him about Mbidzi passion for the sport through the school’s teacher Tapiwa Banda.

“The teacher was compelled to approach me after she learnt of how I assist Southern Region schools through the Finesse tournament,” Mkumbwa said.

“Coupled with my own desire to assist school students to keep up with their passion for the game, I did not hesitate by responding to the teacher’s request so that they can advance their game.”

Mkumbwa chess is fast developing in schools and one of the reasons to sponsor the Finesse tournament and the donation of chess equipment to Mbidzi is to enable Malawi produce an international chess grandmaster.

“Other African countries have produced international grandmasters and why not Malawi? I have arbitrated international matches where there were very young grandmasters and that moved me to do something so that maybe one day Malawi can also have one.”

Schools chess is being recognised rapidly with support. After the Finesse tournament held at Jacaranda Secondary School in Malawi’s Blantyre District last month, renowned Malawian writer and newspaper columnist Stanley Onjezani Kenani pledged to sponsor a Southern Region school’s chess tournament in conjunction with one of the country’s great female chess players, Susan Musa Namangale.