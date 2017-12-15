Maphunziro Academy wins Balaka U-14 League

With only a single game to wind up the season, Maphunziro Academy Football Club have been crowned champions for Balaka District Under 14 Youth League.

The team is eight points clear above second placed Invicible FC which has 35 points from 18 games.

Balaka United are on third with 29 points while Town Hammers and Young Soccer completes the top five with 28 and 25 points respectively on the 11 member log table.

Maphunziro Academy Patron Harold Kachepatsonga expressed delightment in an interview with Nyasa Times over his side’s early championship crowning on Saturday.

“I am very happy that we have won the league and we will try as much as possible to maintain our team. The league has exposed great talent and we therefore call upon well wishers to come forward and provide

financial support both to the committee administering the league as well as clubs” said Kachepatsonga.

“The future of Malawi football is in the youth so we need to build our football from the grassroot. Youth football is also important in shaping up the future of our kids since they will spend much of their

time at the ground after knocking off from school” he added.

However, Kachepatsonga said youth teams faces alot of challenges mostly in terms of resources.

“Our team just like any other team playing in Balaka Under 14 league faces alot of challenges like shortage of boots, balls and many other things so we are appealling to well wishers to come forward and help,” he said.

Balaka District Sports Committee Executive Member James Sam said the league is aimed at building a strong youth team to represent Balaka in the FIFA/FAM Under 15 League.

According to Sam the Balaka District Under 14 League has no sponsorship but the committee members agreed to make alittle contribution each.

“Our focus was to come up with a strong team to play in FIFA/Fam youth league but we thought it wise to have atleast something for the teams to compete for. As members of the committee we agreed to raise money on our own and we settled for a K100,000.00 with the champion taking home K4,000 00,” said Sam.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :