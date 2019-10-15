Mlatho Mponela threatens to pull out of TNM Super League

Mlatho Mponela Football Club Chairman, Steve Chapola has threatened to pull out of the TNM Super League following an alleged spate of bad officiating decisions which he says has been badly affecting the team.

The club’s chairperson made the threat following their 2-1 loss to Masters Security FC Saturday at Dedza Stadium, a game that was brought to a standstill for close to an hour due to protests after Masters Security were awarded a penalty.

In a post-match interview, Chapola threatened to end the team right there in Dedza, saying they are losing a lot of money only to play games which are officiated poorly.

“We did not lose this game, it is the referee who has aided Masters [Security] to be victorious today and this trend has been ongoing during a lot of games.

“If this continues, I believe a lot of football sponsors in Malawi will stop pumping in their money. As a matter of fact, as Mlatho Mponela FC, we are considering pulling out of the TNM Super League,” Chapola said.

Chapola also accused Super League of Malawi (SULOM) of making laws which are not enforced properly.

He said: “Whenever a team complains of poor officiating, SULOM urges you to play matches under protest and yet there are no clear grievous redress mechanisms at SULOM where such issues can be sorted out.

“Officials from SULOM have never used their money to sponsor football and when we complain, they think we are idiots.

However, his counterpart, Jabil Maliro who is Masters Security FC caretaker coach was all smiles after the game having bagged the much needed three points.

“As you know, we are fighting a relegation battle and at this point what we need are maximum points.

“My boys put up a good fight today and thank God we have managed to collect three points which will push us up the table,” he said.

