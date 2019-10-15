Pentecost International Christian Centre women conference ‘comeback to marital constraints’

The Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) in Lilongwe recently organised a Women of Hope Conference from 9-12th October on marriage teachings which partakers described as a solution to marital constraints.

Head of Family Department, Pastor Fred Chanza, said this year they centred on building women, knowing that most marriages were undergoing difficulties and that the only way was to seek supernatural guidance.

“We are looking at how a woman can live in a supernatural life and live by the spirit of God. Women are the most important aspects of marriage we can think about,” said Chanza.

“We deal with challenges that women are facing through prayers, deliverance as well as counselling.

“Women should not die in silence; we are just one of the solutions that God is using through the Word of Prayer,” he said.

In her remarks, Vice-Chairperson for PICC Women of Hope Conference, Enence Khumalo said women had benefited much through the symposium, saying most of them had opened up spiritually and that other people would recognise their womanhood.

“If a woman has no life in prayer, that means her family is in danger and it can easily be ruined. There are many challenges in families which require a woman to stand on prayer with an intention to have an adorable family,” said Khumalo.

Apart from Apostle Esau Banda and Mrs. Loyce Banda as host speakers, other guest speakers included Prophetess Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Prophetess Molly Kalanga, and Pastor Ulemu Singini among others.

Over 400 participants of different denominations across the country as well as Zimbabwe attended the conference.

Annually, PICC organises joint sessions, single seminars and retreats for married couples centering on marriage.

