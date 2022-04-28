MLS says Chizuma broke oath of office when she talked to Orama Namalomba in leaked audio

Officials from Malawi Law Society (MLS), say voices that are calling for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma to resign over a leaked audio are coming from the fact that she took oath of office not to reveal official secrets.

MLS secretary Christine Ngunde however said that Chizuma is better placed to sue the person who leaked her phone conversation.

In the audio, Chizuma is heard talking to an unidentified male individual who is believed to have leaked the conversation which includes the ACB chief’s frustrations over some state agencies handling of corruption cases.

Some sections of society have been pressing the authorities to prosecute the concerned individual, as no action has yet been taken as his particulars also remain under wraps.

Critics regard the voice recording as a ploy aimed at bringing Chizuma down in order to sabotage prosecution of some high-profile cases.

