M’mbelwa asks Malawi govt to ban travel to South Africa over coronavirus

March 16, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V of Mzimba has asked Malawi government to effect a travel ban to and from South Africa   in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Inkosi Mbelwa V:  Malawi government should impose sweeping travel restrictions.

The chief says he is concerned that everyday  there are people trekking to and from South Africa, an economic giant in the continent where confirmed cases are now at 61.

M’mbelwa also says government must emulate other countries that have banned mass gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

He says prevention is better than cure.

“I have spoken with the  District Health Office (DHO) for Mzimba district  and  we feel this is the right direction,” M’mbelwa said.

South Africa has announced a ban on travel from the worst-affected countries and has banned gatherings of more than 100, while Kenya has also imposed sweeping travel restrictions.

The measures are an attempt to prevent a major outbreak on a continent with poor health services.

At least 27 African states have so far been affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health has issued a list of countries whose travellers will undergo 14 days quarantine on arrival in Malawi.

The lists include China, Italy, UK, France,  Iran, Korea, USA, Spain and Netherlands.Others are Norway, Belgium, Austria, Japan, Finland and Greece.

 

