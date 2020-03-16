Dausi cries foul over UTM labelling of DPP officials as witches

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has cried foul over UTM Party officials labelling of the ruling party elite as witches.

UTM officials at a political rally on Sunday in Blantyre took turns to describe the DPP officials as witches following the self bragging of the name by party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey at a political rally same time and place last week.

Jeffrey was filmed warning human rights activists: “We want to warn you. Enough is enough. A female witch is more dangerous than a male wizard. When a female witch wants to deal with you, she will simply kill you.”

But Dausi said it is wrong to associated all DPP members as witches.

“This is very unfortunate that we are now called witches. We are not. UTM has no grounds to call us names and castigate us,” said Dausi.

On Sunday last week, at the same Njamba Freedom Park, Dausi, Jeffrey, Charles Mchacha and other speakers took turns as well to castigate and insult UTM and Malawi Congress Party leadership.

Dausi dismissed UTM president Saulos Chilima’s claims as untrue that Malawians in some parts of the country were starving due to food shortages.

“His Excellency the Pesident Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has put in place sound programs and policies to end hunger in the country. The opposition should stop politicking,” he said.

At the rally, Chilima accused the government of hiring foreign lawyers at a staggering fee of K600 million when some Malawians were facing acute food shortages.

He also said that Mutharika has sound policies and programs in health, education and other sectors.

Dausi said the kwacha currency has not been floated for a long time attributing this to sound fiscal policies by the government.

