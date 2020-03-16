UTM youth clean Njamba after party rally

UTM Party youth in Blantyre on Monday returned to Njamba Freedom Park to pick filth and waste dumped during Sunday’s party rally held by State vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Addressing the youth during the exercise, one of the organisers Dorothy Kachitsa expressed gratitude over the development, calling it a new way of practising politics.

“Previously, we have had different political groups using the place and leave it messed, without returning to clean it up .

“It is through UTM leadership that we seek to live by its principles that prioritize and extremely guard a person’s well-being and future.

“To achieve a great future and of course to protect that future and ensure that our generation should live to experience the same future we preach, it is also important to ensure that the places we live are clean and safe,” said Kachitsa.

This is not the first time UTM has done the after-rally cleaning as they have done so at the same place and other places before.

