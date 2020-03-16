Police ‘shoot-to-kill’ two criminals in Mzuzu

Malawi Police Service (MPS) in Mzuzu on Sunday killed two suspected criminals with live bullets.

Northern region deputy police spokesperson Maurice Chapola told Nyasa Times that the incident occurred during the night hours at Zolozolo area in the city.

According to Chapola, the two were the most wanted criminals who have been terrorising the city.

The police mouth piece however said the law enforcers wanted to disable the two and not killing as they were running.

Chapol, who shielded the particulars of the deceased, said their bodies are at Mzuzu central hospital’s mortuary.

“I can confirm the death of two crimals and there bodies are at the mortuary at Mzuzu central hospital. That is the only information I can provide as of now,” said Chapola.

Former president, Bingu wa Mutharika introduced a ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy at a time widespread armed robberies threatened investors. However, the current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said it had no intentions to reintroduce the policy.

A source in police said despite that there is no ‘shoot-to-kill policy’, officers are forced to act according to circumstances.

Legal experts and social commentators have condemned killings of suspected criminals by police, saying the so-called ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy is unlawful.

Mzuzu-based social commentator Jackson Msiska said instead of killing suspects, police should provide public safety and protect rights of all Malawians regardless of their status.

According to lawyers, although use of lethal force by police is regulated by law, firearms should only be used to arrest anyone who attempts to evade lawful arrest or tries to escape from lawful custody.

