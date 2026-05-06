MMRA Reviews Kangankunde Mining Project as Calls Grow to Upgrade It to Large-Scale Status

The Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority (MMRA) has responded to calls from the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) over how the Kangankunde Rare Earth Mining project should be classified, a decision that could reshape how one of Malawi’s biggest mineral resources is managed.

In a letter dated April 28, 2026, the MMRA explained that the classification of a mining project as either “Medium-Scale” or “Large-Scale” is not based on preference or pressure, but on strict legal and technical requirements under the Mines and Minerals Act of 2023.

The dispute began after CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa argued that the Kangankunde project should be upgraded to a Large-Scale Mining Licence, suggesting that its true economic potential may be far greater than currently recognized. Critics of the current classification believe that treating it as medium-scale could reduce the benefits Malawi might gain from the project.

However, MMRA Director General B.S. Kazembe clarified that the initial licence was issued to Rift Valley Resources Development Limited based on a pre-feasibility study that did not meet the legal requirements for a large-scale project. The law requires specific thresholds before a project can be upgraded. These include a capital investment of more than 250 million US dollars within ten years, employment of over 1,000 workers on average, or production exceeding 5 million tonnes per year for open-cast mining. At the time, the project did not meet these conditions.

The situation has now changed following the entry of Lindian Resources Limited, which has taken full control of the project. The MMRA says Lindian appears to have a much larger operational vision than the previous owners, which raises new questions about the true scale of the mine.

Because of this, the regulator has now asked Lindian to submit updated operational plans and a revised feasibility study that reflects its current investment plans, production targets, and overall project scope.

If the new information shows that the project now meets the legal thresholds for a large-scale mine, Lindian will be required to apply for a new licence. This would come with stronger obligations, including government equity participation, formal community development agreements, and stricter reporting requirements.

The MMRA has also rejected calls to rush the decision, stating that regulatory processes must follow the law and cannot be influenced by deadlines or pressure. While CDEDI had given a 21-day ultimatum for the upgrade, the authority maintained that all decisions must follow proper legal procedures.

For now, the Kangankunde project remains classified as a mine under development, with no active mineral production. The next step now rests with Lindian Resources, which must clearly demonstrate the real scale of what could become one of Malawi’s most significant mining projects.

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