Mnangagwa tells Sadc to find lasting solutions to effects of climate change

Visiting Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa told authorities in Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) countries to swiftly find strategies to fight effects of climate change which is blamed for devasting cyclones in the region.

Mnangagwa said this on Friday at Kapeni in Blantyre where he went with President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to appreciate the extent of damage caused by cyclone Freddy.

Mnangagwa said one of the strategies is to remove residents who are in disaster-prone areas.

The Zimbabwe leader said climate change will continue to burden countries; hence, leaders need to act decisively.

On his part, President Chakwera said the country is getting better prepared to mitigate effects of climate change.

Chakwera said citizens have learned the hard way about effects of climate change following the devastation caused by the cyclone.

He has further expressed excitement that residents in disaster prone-areas are now willing to move out of the dangerous disaster areas.

Chakwera hailed the good working relationship between Malawi and Zimbabwe which has seen Malawi benefiting in different forms in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

The Zimbabwe president Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has symbolically donated various items including construction materials, kitchen materials, food stuffs and assorted groceries which the government and people of Zimbabwe have donated towards flood victims in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!