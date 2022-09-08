MNCS calls for meeting with associations

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has called for a meeting with all sports associations under it to take place from 20th to 21st September, 2022 in Lilongwe.

The meeting will among other things establish reasons why some sporting disciplines struggle to make a meaningful mark under their associations as they keep on lamenting poor sponsorship year in year out.

Public Relations Officer for MNCS, Edgar Mtulumbwa, has said this will be a platform for those sporting disciplines that struggle with sponsorship to make the corporate world aware that they too are capable of putting the Malawi nation on the map.

“We will have a chance to hear from the corporate world why they don’t fully support some sports associations. We are hopeful that after the meeting, we will have solutions that will enable sports associations and the corporate world work together towards the development of sports in the country,” explained Mtulumbwa.

Commenting on the matter, general secretaries for some associations have lamented the tendency by some stakeholders of believing that only football and netball can help in marketing their products.

General Secretary for Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM), Frank Chitembeya, told the local media that sometimes politics also creep into the running of sports.

“Another problem that Malawi has is that politics also plays a role in the running of sports. Some sponsors think only football and netball can help in achieving their agenda,” said Chitembeya.

Geoffrey Biya, General Secretary for the Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM), said minor sporting disciplines are looked down upon.

“It’s unfortunate that companies look at minor sporting disciplines as less productive. Government also think such disciplines have fewer activities,” lamented Biya.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Richard Chimwendo Banda, will preside over the meeting.

