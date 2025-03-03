Mo626 Intercollege music show sparks entertainment fire at MUBAS

The Southern Region Mo626 Intercollege Music show took the stage by storm over the weekend at the Malawi University of Business and applied Sciences (MUBAS) grounds in Blantyre, offering a captivating blend of music, dance, and youthful energy that had college students from across the southern region on their feet.

Sponsored by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc to the tune of K15 million, the event was a chance for students from various institutions, including Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES), the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Catholic University (CU), the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS), and Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA), to come together and enjoy a night of supreme entertainment.

The event reached its peak with captivating performances by Malawi’s top music stars, each showcasing their unique style on stage.

The artists brought something unique to the table, proving that Malawi’s music scene is packed with diverse and extraordinary talent.

Sean Morgan, one of the prominent local dancehall artists set the mood as his electrifying presence energized the crowd, making the performance a highlight of the night.

Known for his infectious dancehall rhythms, Morgan kept the audience on their feet, creating a standout moment that everyone would remember.

The energy of the show remained high throughout, thanks to the diverse performances by TrappyBeats and Slyc.

The crowd was captivated by the rap and lyrical ability on display, while TrappyBeats’ electronic influences had everyone moving to the beat.

Slyc’s unique fusion of local styles added a fresh vibe that rounded out the night with powerful energy.

The energy levels took another turn when the crowd began chanting, “Pangolin! Pangolin!” when the ‘Controller’ hit maker, Onesimus stepped onto the stage, radiating rhythmic energy that kept the excitement high throughout his performance.

His connection with the audience was undeniable, with each note and beat drawing the crowd deeper into the musical experience.

You might think the fun was over, but then Eli Njuchi, the all-time hitmaker and people’s favourite also arrived to perform stage magic.

From the moment he appeared, the entire audience sang along to every word of his songs. His music resonated deeply with the crowd, and they did not want him to leave the stage.

The stage performances flowed seamlessly as Eli Njuchi, during his set, introduced Phyzix to the stage.

Phyzix, in his signature “Gamba wa suit”, brought fire and fun to the stage with his spectacular performance.

His raw talent and high-energy presence kept the crowd vibing and marked the night as one of unforgettable musical moments.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event, NBM plc made the night even more memorable by giving back to the fans.

During the event, NBM plc awarded a lucky top fan of Eli Njuchi with a fifty-thousand-kwacha prize.

Apart from the cash prize, NBM plc surprised the audience by distributing corporate gifts, ensuring their support for the event was noticeable throughout the venue.

These thoughtful gestures demonstrated the bank’s commitment not only to the event but also to the ongoing empowerment of Malawi’s youth through arts and entertainment.

Speaking in an interview, the Marketing and Corporate Manager at NBM Plc, Akossa Hiwa, expressed pride in the event’s success, highlighting that the sponsorship was about more than just financial backing.

She emphasized that it was about creating a platform for youth empowerment and fostering connections through music and entertainment.

“At National Bank, we believe that youth empowerment goes beyond financial support. It is about creating a platform where young people can connect, express themselves, and grow.”

“We are proud to have been part of this vibrant event, and we believe in the power of arts and entertainment to shape the future leaders of Malawi,” said Hiwa.

For many attendees, including MUBAS student Iness Kakhobwe, the event provided a much-needed break from the pressures of academic life.

“This event was truly blissful and memorable. I had so much fun tonight and thoroughly enjoyed all the performances. It was a great escape from academic stress,” she said.

