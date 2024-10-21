Mob justice or misguided crusade? The controversial tactics of Alex Kamangila under fire

In a shocking display of what some are calling “mob justice,” lawyer Alex Kamangila has taken to social media, leveling serious allegations against judges and fellow legal professionals without a shred of evidence. His fiery rhetoric has ignited public outrage and raised critical questions about the integrity of Malawi’s judicial system.

Critics argue that Kamangila’s approach not only undermines the rule of law but also threatens the very foundations of judicial independence. Instead of presenting any substantial proof to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or the Malawi Police Service (MPS), he has opted for a sensationalist campaign that could tarnish the reputations of innocent judges and lawyers.

“Justice cannot be served through social media posts,” says legal analyst Dr. Chikondi Mwale. “If Kamangila believes he has evidence, he should follow the proper channels. His actions are more reminiscent of a mob mentality than a legitimate pursuit of justice.”

Supporters of Kamangila argue he is merely shining a light on corruption within the judiciary. However, many legal experts are quick to dismiss this notion, pointing out that allegations without evidence only serve to erode public trust in the legal system. “Every judge and lawyer could be deemed corrupt if we allow emotions to dictate our understanding of justice,” warns Mwale.

Furthermore, allegations have surfaced suggesting that Kamangila is being backed by disgruntled law firms seeking revenge after losing cases. This brings into question whether his campaign is truly about justice or simply a retaliatory strike against a system that didn’t favor him.

As public sentiment shifts, the Malawi Law Society faces mounting pressure to address Kamangila’s incendiary tactics. Critics are demanding accountability, urging the society to take a stand against this descent into mob justice. “If the Law Society does not intervene, it risks losing its credibility,” warns legal commentator Lillian Chirwa.

The fallout from Kamangila’s campaign could have lasting implications. As the country grapples with the balance between fighting corruption and upholding justice, one thing remains clear: the tactics employed by Kamangila are raising alarm bells that cannot be ignored.

Will Malawi allow mob justice to overshadow its commitment to the rule of law, or will it stand firm against this dangerous trend? Only time will tell.

