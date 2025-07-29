Mob Loots K500 Million Worth of Property at Thanzi Chicks After Body Found Near Farm

Thanzi Chicks Limited has suffered a massive loss after an enraged mob looted over 10,000 chickens and vandalized property worth more than K500 million following the discovery of a dead body outside its M’bwatalika farm in Lilongwe.

The violence erupted when villagers, upon finding the body near the farm’s perimeter, turned their anger on the business despite the incident being unrelated to the company’s operations.

Managing Director Raj Munangi said chaos unfolded rapidly before police could intervene. “We alerted police immediately, but by the time they arrived, about 200 people had already broken through the fence. A second group from neighboring villages followed and brought down the perimeter wall,” Munangi explained.

Namitete Police Station Officer Sophie Mgundadzuwa confirmed the incident, stating that officers were first dispatched in response to the death report but arrived to find widespread looting and destruction already underway. She said 24 individuals, including two minors, were arrested and later transferred to Lilongwe Police Station for further questioning.

This is not the first time the company has faced hostility. In January, the farm was targeted amid disputes involving local chiefs demanding allowances, free chickens, and access to manure.

Munangi has since appealed for immediate and decisive action to protect investments in the country. “This kind of lawlessness is deeply discouraging for both local and foreign investors,” he said.

Thanzi Chicks Limited has injected approximately K24 billion into its operations, which include two large-scale farms and over 300 employees. Police say investigations into both the body and the mob attack are still underway.

