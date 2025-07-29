NEEF Pumps K27 Billion into Irrigation Loans, Reaches Over 65,000 Farmers — “Hunger Will Be History”

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has disbursed a staggering K27 billion in irrigation farming input loans since May 2025, empowering over 65,000 farmers nationwide with tools to fight hunger and boost production.

NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphreys Mdyetseni revealed the figures on Monday during a field inspection tour in Chikwawa, expressing confidence that most farmers will harvest more than 50 bags of maize per hectare.

“Government allocated K100 billion for this programme. We’ve only scratched the surface. There’s still a lot of money available for Malawians who are ready to farm,” said Mdyetseni.

In a bold expansion of its agricultural empowerment efforts, NEEF has also rolled out livestock loans — giving farmers access to 1,000 chickens or 100 goats under the scheme.

Farmers like Wilford Kachere and Blessings Bayison from Chisomo Irrigation Scheme in Chikwawa praised the initiative, saying it has revived hope in their communities.

“Because of NEEF, hunger will now be history in our area,” said Kachere.

With thousands of farmers already reaping the benefits and billions still up for grabs, NEEF’s irrigation and livestock loan programs are fast becoming game-changers in Malawi’s fight for food security and economic self-reliance.

