AFORD Leader Enoch Chihana Visits Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe, Reinforces Northern Roots Ahead of Elections

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, paid a strategic courtesy visit to Paramount Chief Mwajunyanga Chikulamayembe in Lundu Village, Rumphi District — the traditional seat of the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy.

The main purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties with traditional leadership as part of AFORD’s broader plan to reconnect with grassroots structures and reaffirm its political roots in the northern region ahead of the September 2025 General Elections.

During the visit, it was revealed that Chief Mwajunyanga has been battling diabetes, which has limited his public engagements. Despite his condition, the Chief graciously welcomed Chihana and thanked him for the rare gesture — noting that most politicians only show up during election campaigns.

“This is more than politics; it’s respect for our culture and our people,” said Chief Mwajunyanga.

Chihana echoed this sentiment, stating that AFORD — a party born in the north — is committed to inclusive development that values traditional structures. He pledged his continued support for local leadership and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and unity through collaboration with chiefs.

“We are not just here for votes. We are here to listen, to respect, and to work with you for the good of Malawi,” said Chihana.

Observers view the visit as a calculated but sincere move by Chihana to solidify AFORD’s influence in its historical stronghold, positioning the party as a key player in the region during the fast-approaching elections.

With national parties battling for dominance, AFORD is leveraging its deep cultural and regional connections to reclaim relevance — and Chihana’s stop in Rumphi is a clear sign of that mission in motion.

