Modern market structure excites Embangweni community and business operators

May 15, 2022

Community and business operators around Embangweni Trading Centre have hailed government for constructing a modern market at the market in Mzimba District.

The market has been constructed with financial assistance from Malawi-German Governments through More Income and Employment in Rural Areas (MIERA) Project.

One of the business operators, Estry Manjaluso, said the new market will provide business people with conducive environment for their operations.

Embangweni Market at finishing level

“We used to ply our businesses along Genda- Embangweni Road thereby putting our and customers’’ lives at risk. We were also operating in unhygienic environment. This spacious market is a solution to these problems,” said Manjaluso.

Revenue collector for M’mbelwa District Council at Embangweni Market, Yolam Mtonga said the new structure will simplify his revenue collection work as business operators would be easily traced than in the past when vendors were scattered anyhow.

Mtonga said the coming in of the structure will also contribute to increased revenue as all operators will be conducting their businesses at designated places under one roof.

“It will be easy to keep the market clean. The market has a waste disposal site where waste will be recycled into usable products,” said Mtonga.

Acting Director of Finance for M’mbelwa District Council, Bibu Mdala said the market apart from contributing to increased revenue, will also uplift the face of the trading centre.

“This is a very huge asset for the council as it will improve the economic well-being of the community in this area. This will also create job opportunities to people who will be employed to take care of the facility,” said Mdala.

MIERA through National Local Government Finance Committee supports development of economic infrastructure to improve business operation environment for smallholder farmers, small and medium enterprises.

