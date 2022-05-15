MZUGOS 1976 alumni donate state-of-the-art musical equipment

A grouping of twenty old boys and girls that studied at Mzuzu Government Secondary School (MZUGOSS) from 1972 to 1976 on Friday donated a state-of-the-art musical equipment worth 8 million Kwacha to their former school.

The twenty alumni comprise of Professor Pascal Kishindo from the University of Malawi, Associate Professor Jarret Chunga Mhango from Mzuzu University, Dr Chimimba David Phiri who is Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Director for Eastern Africa based in Addis Ababa, Sophie Mhango and Shira Khonje from the United States of America, Chimwemwe Gondwe from the United Kingdom and Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), General Vincent Nundwe who failed to avail himself to due to other commitments; just to mention a few.

Chairperson of the grouping, Professor Pascal Kishindo, said there was no question that the alumni loved Mzuzu Government Secondary School.

“We asked the students to identify a single need that we could address, and overwhelmingly they said they wanted a musical system and today we have delivered it to them.

“The musical system has a component of a Public Address (PA) System and they can use it for communication purposes to a large group but if you remember there is an English expression which says ‘all work and no play made Jack a dull boy’.

“There has to be a time when the students can relax and enjoy themselves. If you ask me, some of the good moments I remember were Saturday evenings in that same hall,” explained Professor Kishindo who was Library Prefect during his time.

In her motivational speech, Associate Professor Jarret Chunga Mhango urged the learners to have a vision and work hard to achieve it.

Dr Chimimba David Phiri told the students that life was a journey and that one prescribes one’s own destination by bowing down either to hard work or laziness.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School Headteacher, Dan Mtonga, hailed the alumni for the rare gesture.

“These are rare occasions. Many people do not come back to their mother secondary schools. This group is unique because of the period that they were here (1972 to 1976). The coming itself is special education to our learners.

“The alumni have given a message that regardless of time, you can still come back to where you started from and make a meaningful contribution in whatever way,” he remarked.

Quality Assurance Officer in the Northern Education Division (NED), Earnest Luhanga, who represented the Education Division Manager as Guest of Honour also hailed the alumni for the kind gesture.

“Government needs partners like these because government cannot do everything in developing education. It’s in giving that you receive and more donations are welcome in government institutions like Mzuzu Government Secondary School. I wish to urge the students to take good care of this state-of-the-art equipment so that it does not only serve them but even other students that will come after them,” retorted Luhanga.

The school which has grown in enrolment to over 620 over the years, also needs additional desks for form one students, a new library and a new staff room among other needs.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School was opened in 1959 when the Headteacher and a bigger percentage of teachers were whites from England.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!