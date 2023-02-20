Modern police houses nearing completion at Jenda Rural Growth Centre

Construction work on modern houses for police officers at Jenda Rural Growth Centre in Mzimba is nearing completion, a development that has brought joy and excitement among residents and law enforcers.

Lyson Chizewe Kwenda said the construction of the houses has facelifted the growth centre, which has largely been devoid of government-sponsored development projects.

Kwenda observed that for too long, men and women in uniform have been neglected in terms of housing and general household welfare.

“But we are happy that things have are steadily changing since President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera took over power in June 2020,” he said.

In light of the inadequacy of housing for Malawi security agencies, which include the Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service, Malawi Defence Force and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) got a loan from Abu Dabhi to construct 10, 000 houses to address this challenge.

However, this did not materialize because officials from the previous government allegedly looted the money.

When President Chakwera took over the reins of power, he revived government’s commitment to providing modern and decent housing to the security agents.

The ambitious project aims at building 10, 000 decent houses for Malawi’s four security entities – Malawi Defense Force (MDF), Malawi Police Service (MPS), Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services and Malawi Prison Service.

The five-year project, which started in 2020, has already seen some houses being completed and occupied.

In an earlier interview, Chairperson for Jenda Rural Growth Centre, a Mr. Vilimunthazi, said they expect the officers to work with extra zeal when they relocate into their new houses.

“There’s no greater news for us, as residents, and the police officers to hear than this one. We will rally behind the government as it delivers its promises to transform every corner of the country irrespective of its geographical, political or regional background,” said Vilimunthazi.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Deus Gumba said President Chakwera’s intention was to ensure that troops and police officers are appropriately housed, adding that he was pleased with the work being done at Jenda Police Station.

Gumba mentioned that the objective for Jenda is to build 100 dwellings, but they have only begun with ten in this initial phase. The overall goal is to create 10,000 dwellings, with the first phase consisting of 1,000. This is occurring all around the country.

The Jenda contractor praised the police for providing enough protection. He stated that because the residences are for police personnel, the police themselves provide the utmost protection, and everything is running smoothly. The project is scheduled to be finished in 12 months.

