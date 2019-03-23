Moliati to defend lightweight title on March 31

Days are drawing closer to a thrilling lightweight bout between challenger Israel Kammwamba and Chrispin “Dungulinya” Moliati on March 31, 2019 at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

Moliati, who is a soldier with the Malawi Defence Force in Lilongwe, has said he is ready to defend his belt and will teach the challenger painful lessons in the ring.

“My training is going on very well. I will teach Israel painful boxing lessons on 31 March. People will watch an exciting fight but I will defend the belt,” said Moliati.

The Blantyre-based challenger says while he respects Moliati as a good boxer, he will do everything possible to win the fight.

“I should ask all my fans to come in their large numbers and I will give them a nice fight. I respect Moliati as a champion but I have challenged him and I will do my best,” explained Kammwamba.

Chrispin Moliati got the national lightweight belt in 2017 after beating Yohane Banda.

