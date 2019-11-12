‘Money has exchanged hands’: Police shielding landgates suspects

Money is reported to have exchanged hands in the top brass of the Malawi Police Services and suspects implicated in the landgate scandal where a syndicate has been busted for illegal acquiring of land are now being shielded by the cops.

Police in Lilongwe arrested three senior officers from the Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development and an Asian businessman on allegations that they were forging signatures and produce lease documents.

The law enforcers also raided Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development headquarters.

Those arrested were Ahmed Abubooker Istiaq, Flemings Chifombo, Diverson Mlozi and Rose Ajasi.

However, few days later, all were out on Police Bail with no specific charges.

This contravenes what President Peter Mutharika instructed that all suspects under landgate should be prosecuted and be charged for the sake of sanity.

Recently, Police also arrested Mustag Mahomed, Chifuniro Simumbe and lawyer Umahu Mataka on the same syndicate while Alex Mawaya was still on the run.

The syndicate has been discovered after President Mutharika had directed the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to attend to a lot of complaints on double land allocations and issuing of illegal certificates and deeds, according to Principal Secretary in the ministry of land Joseph Mwandidya.

Mwandidya could not comment why that matter is stalling and suspects left scot free.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera was coy to comment on the matter.

