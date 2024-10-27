Monica Saidi Mataka donates maize flour to Machinga residents

A Lilongwe based business woman , Monica Saidi Mataka, has donated maize flour in his area as one way of helping people who are suffering from food shortages following the natural weather patterns that have been hitting the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, Monica Saidi she decided to make such a donation after hearing reports of hunger.

Monica has since appealed to other well and meaningful Malawians to do the same.

“We do have people out there who do have surplus maize. Let me urge them to come to Machinga and help these people to access the very basic food supplies,” she said.

During the function , Machinga chiefs hailed Monica Saidi for feeding the hungry people in the district.

Traditional Authority in the area , Saidi Mataka commended Monica for assistance.

A beneficiary in the area Zainab Mandala commended Monica for the swift response in the time of calamities.

This is not the first time for Monica to help people in her area since Monica has been coming frequently to help people suffering from food shortages.

Speaking during the function, Councillor Simplex Diwa commended Monica for the food assistance, saying she should not stop there but to continue.

Diwa, who is also the Machinga Council chair, urged other people to do likewise and serve people.

