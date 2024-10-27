Ombudsman Reports 83 Complaints of Delayed Judgments Amid Calls for Judicial Investigations

In a written response, Malera noted that the lengthy case, lodged in 2008 against the Blantyre Magistrate’s Court, was originally filed in 1995 and has faced extensive delays. “At the time of lodging the complaint, the matter had already been within the court system for 13 years,” she explained, emphasizing that the Ombudsman’s office is actively pursuing resolution.

Despite the Judiciary’s assurances of implementing measures for expedited judgment delivery, public discontent continues to grow. Malera acknowledged challenges her office faces in following up on complaints, stating, “There is limited responsiveness on the part of the Judiciary in some cases.” Nevertheless, she affirmed that her office remains committed to using its legal powers to foster cooperation with the Judiciary.

Between August 2022 and August 2024, the Ombudsman received 103 complaints related to prolonged case resolutions, of which 20 have been concluded. The remaining cases are still under review, with ongoing correspondence and engagement with relevant judicial offices.

Since August 2023, 34 new complaints against the Judiciary have been registered, with cases distributed among the Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, and Balaka offices.

Human rights lawyer Chikondi Chijozi criticized the situation, stressing that the courts should be more responsive to their primary duty to protect citizens’ rights under Section 9 of the Constitution. “Delayed justice is justice denied,” she asserted, adding that the public has the right to demand accountability regarding these delays.

Peter Dimba, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, echoed these concerns, calling the situation a serious issue that needs urgent attention. The growing frustration among citizens and legal advocates underscores the critical need for judicial reform and accountability in Malawi’s justice system.