Monsanto introduces new maize seed DK 777-Ngale 

Monsanto Malawi, an integrated agriculture solutions provider, has introduced a new maize seed variety ideal for medium maturity with a strong stem and tolerance to diseases.

Speaking during a tour of lead farmers in Thyolo District on Friday, Monsanto Marketing Lead for Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe,Choolwe Mweene, said the new variety DK 777-Ngale is of medium maturity with a strong stem and tolerance to diseases, leading to high yields of up to 80-85 bags weighing 50 kilogrammes per hectare.

The agricultural biotechnology corporation said they were impressed with the crop stand.

“We have observed that our new variety is performing well in all demonstration fields across the country,” he said.

One of the lead farmers, Patricia Chiotcha, from Nsasete Village said she is expecting a bumper harvest at the end of the season.

“There is a significant difference in the performance of this seed variety as compared to other brands. I am expecting to get more than nine 50 kilogramme bags. I have observed that DeKalb seeds are resilient to dry spells,” she said.

