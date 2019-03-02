More chaos in Anglican Church as battle to remove Bishop Malasa rages on

Dust is refusing to settle in the Upper Shire Diocese of the Anglican Church as the battle to remove Bishop Brighton Malasa from his position as overseer of the diocese continues.

Things got out of hand when Archbishop Albert Chama of the Anglican Church’s Central African Province on Tuesday had a rude awakening when irate members deflated his car tyres after disagreements ensured over beleaguered Bishop of the Diocese of the Upper Shire, Brighton Vita Malasa.

Archbishop Chama was in the country to address problems exisisting between church members and Bishop Malasa.

The members wants Malasa out of his position as he is being accused of mismanaging funds, making unilateral decisions when transferring the clergy and recruitment of staff in senior positions among others.

The attention has now also turned to Diocesan Vicar General The Reverend Father Francis Chipala who on Friday was forced to surrender his official car.

Chipala has again being asked to humbly step down from his position.

Our source confirmed on Friday that the official car Chipala was using has been returned.

The source also revealed that some notable senior Church members including Bishop Macdonald Njalam’manu Banda risk being apositio for fueling the protests.

“He [Bishop Njalam’manu] is to be arrested tomorrow [Saturday] for inciting violence together with other ring leaders such as Mrs Eliza Chikoti” said the source.

“The other two who deflated vehicle tyres are also to be arrested and charged with malicious damage. Limbani a keyboardist from Mpondasi is also on the list for composing a protest song as well as Harlod Kachepatsonga for allegedly taking part in printing of anti-Malasa T-shirts” added the source.

Several meetings have previously been held to resolve the differences engulfing the Anglican Upper Shire Diocese but to no avail.

A secret mediation meeting took place at Mpondasi Cathedral between the diocese, St George’s Parish executive and the mediator, Bishop Alinafe Kalemba, who was entrusted by the bishops of Anglican Council in Malawi to reconcile the warring parties.

But sources who attended the meeting said it yielded nothing because there was a general view that the matter was already referred to the Archbishop of Southern Province, Chama.

