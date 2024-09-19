More fish, more money, good health: Govt unveils plans to harvest 700 Mt of fish annually

Malawi Government has unveiled ambitious plans of harvesting 700 metric tonnes of fish annually by 2063.

Director of Fisheries in the Ministry of Natural Resources Dr Hastings Zidana said this in Lilongwe during the Refresh Malawi dissemination meeting.

Dr Zidana called for a joint effort in order to achieve the plans by 2063.

According to the director, the fish industry plays a vital role in the economic growth of the country while contributing 4% of the domestic growth production (GDP).

Currently, the government is recognising USAID that, through the Refresh project, has done a wonderful job in supporting the fish industry. Zidana urged others to do the same.

In his remarks, Refresh Chief of Party, Dr Daniel Jamu joined the government in commending USAID for the support.

Dr Jamu said Refresh project has played a vital role towards achieving the sustainability of the fish industry in the country.

He said that currently, the stocks of fish have diligently increased.

Commenting on the news, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director commended Malawi Government for the implementation of the Restoring Fisheries for Sustainable Livelihoods in Lake Malawi Project for their enormous contributions and dedication to protecting Malawi’s fish resources.

He said this Dissemination Workshop provides a valuable opportunity for us to reflect on the remarkable responsibility we share in preserving Malawi’s unique fish resources.

The deputy chief said the extraordinary significance of Lake Malawi and its diverse fish population is often not fully appreciated.

“Lake Malawi is renowned for its unparalleled natural beauty and the extraordinary diversity of its fish species. No other lake in the world hosts such a vast number of fish species-over 1,000, making Lake Malawi truly exceptional,” he said.

The Malawi REFRESH program was a five-year initiative funded by the United States Agency for International Development to safeguard Lake Malawi and its biodiversity while enabling economic opportunities for communities in the eight surrounding districts.

